Dr. Tamer Younan, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Younan works at Cedars-sinai Medical Care Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.