Dr. Tamer Wassef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamer Wassef, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Cairo University Hospitals and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Wassef works at
Locations
1
care First Medical group74 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (848) 200-1699
2
Tamer Wassef MD, Psychiatry. Jersey City550 Newark Ave Ste 207, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (848) 200-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was a life changing experience for me. Dr. Wassef is an exceptional Doctor. He gives ample time to his patients, completely understands the case, and puts all science into practice. It was a life-changing experience for me and I owe all this happiness to Dr. Wassef. May you always continue transforming lives! You will always be in my prayers.
About Dr. Tamer Wassef, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1255654752
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Meharry Medical College
- Cairo University Hospitals
- Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wassef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wassef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wassef works at
Dr. Wassef speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.