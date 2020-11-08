See All Addiction Psychiatrists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Tamer Wassef, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamer Wassef, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Cairo University Hospitals and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Wassef works at The Rajan Center for Family Wellness in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    care First Medical group
    74 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 200-1699
  2. 2
    Tamer Wassef MD, Psychiatry. Jersey City
    550 Newark Ave Ste 207, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 200-1699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2020
    This was a life changing experience for me. Dr. Wassef is an exceptional Doctor. He gives ample time to his patients, completely understands the case, and puts all science into practice. It was a life-changing experience for me and I owe all this happiness to Dr. Wassef. May you always continue transforming lives! You will always be in my prayers.
    M. A. — Nov 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Tamer Wassef, MD
    About Dr. Tamer Wassef, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255654752
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Meharry Medical College
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Cairo University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamer Wassef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wassef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassef.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

