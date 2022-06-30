Dr. Tamer Sargios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamer Sargios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamer Sargios, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Poughkeepsie GI243 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-9410
Fishkill GI969 Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 471-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was professional and friendly and answered my question when I asked if I could have my daughter with me in admittance room. Which was no due, to Covid19.
About Dr. Tamer Sargios, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel MC
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
