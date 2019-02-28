Overview

Dr. Tamer Mahmoud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Mahmoud works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.