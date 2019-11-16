Dr. Tamer Atassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamer Atassi, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamer Atassi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 210 N Hammes Ave Ste 208, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 582-4941
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atassi?
I have been under Dr. Atassi's care for a number of years for a chronic condition. He is vigilant, caring, thorough in his assessments and explanations. Scheduling appointments and procedures is made easy as his staff is efficient in coordinating with local facilities.
About Dr. Tamer Atassi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1548276819
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atassi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atassi has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atassi speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Atassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.