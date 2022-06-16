Overview

Dr. Tamela Martin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Tamela Martin M.D in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.