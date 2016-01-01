Overview

Dr. Tamela Keller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Patewood Hospital.



Dr. Keller works at Piedmont Obstetrics/Gynecology in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.