Dr. Tamela Keller, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tamela Keller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Patewood Hospital.

Dr. Keller works at Piedmont Obstetrics/Gynecology in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont OB/GYN-Faris Road
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 330, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-1270
    Piedmont Obstetrics and Gynecology
    3917 S HIGHWAY 14, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 522-1360
    Vida Gynecology
    274 Commonwealth Dr Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 720-1299
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Patewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    About Dr. Tamela Keller, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932137163
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keller works at Piedmont Obstetrics/Gynecology in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Keller’s profile.

    Dr. Keller has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

