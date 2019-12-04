Overview

Dr. Tamela Gilbert, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.



Dr. Gilbert works at Ridge Behavioral Health Systems in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Major Depressive Disorder and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.