Dr. Tamela Gilbert, MD
Dr. Tamela Gilbert, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Ridge Behavioral Health System3050 Rio Dosa Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 264-1182
Benchmark Family Services Inc.118 Dennis Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 899-9515
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Gilbert was a pleasure to deal with. She is kind, knowledgeable and explained things well. She has really been helpful to our family and we are so grateful to have found her!
About Dr. Tamela Gilbert, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Major Depressive Disorder and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
