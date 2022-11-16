Dr. Tamekia Wakefield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamekia Wakefield, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamekia Wakefield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bayside, NY. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins
Dr. Wakefield works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside21033 26th Ave, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 631-8899Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30amSundayClosed
ENT and Allergy Associates - Astoria3119 Newtown Ave Ste 201, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 971-2490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wakefield is an amazing doctor. She is very smart and she is amazing with both children and adults!! My daughter’s been going to Dr. Wakefield since she was an infant. I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Tamekia Wakefield, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Otolaryngology Lenox Hill Hosp, General Surgery
- Lenox Hill Hospital BAYSIDE ASTORIA
- Otolaryngology
