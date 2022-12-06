Dr. Tameka Sisco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tameka Sisco, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tameka Sisco, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA.
Dr. Sisco works at
Locations
Ob-gyn Associates of Delaware County2100 Keystone Ave Ste 707, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 626-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sisco?
Dr Sisco is Awesome she listens, she's respectful and she makes you feel comfortable. She's very popular because she's so awesome, so once you get an appointment you better not miss it.
About Dr. Tameka Sisco, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1265669402
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sisco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sisco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sisco works at
Dr. Sisco has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisco.
