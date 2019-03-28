Overview

Dr. Tameka O'Neal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. O'Neal works at Ascension Medical Group Eagle Highlands Women's Health in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.