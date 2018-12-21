Overview

Dr. Tameka Lee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Simon Williamson Clinic NEU in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.