Dr. Tameka Lee, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tameka Lee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Simon-williamson Clinic832 Princeton Ave Sw, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 206-8461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had heel pain that was severe. I did not expect to get rid of it due to age and lifestyle. Dr. Lee treated my heel and in 2 weeks, I was completely pain free and had no lingering results. I am very impressed at her proficiency and how well she was able to diagnose and treat my problem.
About Dr. Tameka Lee, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- Michigan Medica Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
