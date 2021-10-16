See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arvada, CO
Dr. Tameira Hollander, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tameira Hollander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Hollander works at Arvada Sports and Family Medicine in Arvada, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arvada Sports and Family Medicine
    16280 W 64th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3949
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Insomnia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 16, 2021
    Dr Hollender correctly medical condition diagnosed a s medical condition that was missed by the specialists. .
    Michael Brown — Oct 16, 2021
    About Dr. Tameira Hollander, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275514309
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Center
    • University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Center
    • University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tameira Hollander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hollander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hollander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hollander works at Arvada Sports and Family Medicine in Arvada, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hollander’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

