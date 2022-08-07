Dr. Tambi Jarmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tambi Jarmi, MD
Overview
Dr. Tambi Jarmi, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus and Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 644-5073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jarmi?
I went to see Dr. Jarmi post transplant surgery. The visit was enlightening, knowledgeable and very accommodating.
About Dr. Tambi Jarmi, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Male
- 1942421433
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Aleppo University|Carraway Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jarmi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jarmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarmi has seen patients for Viral Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jarmi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarmi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarmi.
