Dr. Tambi Jarmi, MD

Transplant Nephrology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Tambi Jarmi, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus and Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Jarmi works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 07, 2022
I went to see Dr. Jarmi post transplant surgery. The visit was enlightening, knowledgeable and very accommodating.
  • Transplant Nephrology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, Arabic and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1942421433
  • Medical University of South Carolina|University of Alabama At Birmingham
  • Aleppo University|Carraway Medical Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
  • Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

