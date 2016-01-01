See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kissimmee, FL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tamberly McCarus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.

Dr. McCarus works at AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Celebration in Kissimmee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Celebration
    380 Celebration Pl # 2, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-4190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Tamberly McCarus, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245247014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI JACKSON, MIAMI, FL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McCarus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarus works at AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Celebration in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. McCarus’s profile.

    Dr. McCarus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

