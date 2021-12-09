Dr. Tamas Szakal, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szakal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamas Szakal, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tamas Szakal, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA.
Dr. Szakal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Assoc of Central Georgia PC324 MARGIE DR, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 217-2398
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szakal?
Based on my experience this morning, I can honestly say that Dr Szakal and his superb staff operate the most efficient, cordial, competent and professional health care practice I have ever seen. I am 73 years old and have seen a lot of good ones - and bad ones!
About Dr. Tamas Szakal, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1861542136
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szakal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szakal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szakal works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Szakal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szakal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szakal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szakal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.