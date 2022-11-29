Dr. Tamara Wyse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Wyse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tamara Wyse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Wyse works at
Wyse Eyecare900 Skokie Blvd Ste 150, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 497-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyse?
I needed IOCs for both eyes. Dr. Wyse walked me through the options. The new IOCs worked fine! It's been a few years now and I've not had any problems. I'm a senior citizen who still works part time as a engineering and technology writer/editor for a monthly magazine. Iuse mild reading glasses for computer work or reading but the rest of the times the IOCs are great!
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881609642
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern U/Northwestern Meml Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Dr. Wyse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyse works at
Dr. Wyse has seen patients for Cataract, Dry Eyes and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wyse speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.