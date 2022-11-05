Dr. Tamara Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamara Weiss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Tamara Weiss M.d. LLC1772 Century Blvd NE Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (678) 996-5901
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss is a great doctor. She takes her time and helps me to work through daily life situations. I'm so grateful for her.
About Dr. Tamara Weiss, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811064835
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.