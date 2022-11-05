Overview

Dr. Tamara Weiss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Weiss works at Tamara Weiss M.d. LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.