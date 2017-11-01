Overview

Dr. Tamara Schmidt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Western Wayne Physicians Plc in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.