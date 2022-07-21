Dr. Tamara Scerpella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scerpella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Scerpella, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamara Scerpella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Locations
University of Wisconsin Health Research Park Clinic621 Science Dr, Madison, WI 53711 Directions (608) 263-8850
University of Wisconsin Health At the American Center4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 263-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scerpella is a consummate professional and her care was meticulous. She took plenty of time to explain the procedure and answer any question I had. 4-5 years later, my shoulder is doing very, very well.
About Dr. Tamara Scerpella, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scerpella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scerpella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scerpella has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scerpella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scerpella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scerpella.
