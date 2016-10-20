Overview

Dr. Tamara Pylawka, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital, Marymount Hospital and Saint Mary Hospital.



Dr. Pylawka works at Independence Family Health Center in Independence, OH with other offices in Quincy, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.