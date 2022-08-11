Overview

Dr. Tamara Pringle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Pringle works at Richmond Women’s Specialists in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.