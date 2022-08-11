See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Tamara Pringle, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamara Pringle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Pringle works at Richmond Women’s Specialists in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis Medical Office Building
    13700 St Francis Blvd Ste 305, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 320-2483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 11, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Pringle’s for over 15 years. She’s absolutely wonderful! Her nurses are great and the mammography services were outstanding. I had my results within hours of my visit.
    Diane M — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Tamara Pringle, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386638740
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Virginia/Vcu Hospital
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamara Pringle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pringle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pringle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pringle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pringle works at Richmond Women’s Specialists in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Pringle’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pringle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pringle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pringle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pringle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

