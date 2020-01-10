Overview

Dr. Tamara Myers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Myers works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Willimantic, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.