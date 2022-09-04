Dr. Tamara Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Moss, MD is a Dermatologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Tamara B Moss MD10840 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-3161Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
It is always a pleasure to see Dr. Moss and her staff who are are utterly kind, astute in their diagnoses, and happy to discuss treatment options if needed!
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- New York Medical College
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
