Overview

Dr. Tamara Marcus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Marcus works at Advance Foot Care & Ankle Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.