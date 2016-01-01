Dr. Tamara Marcus, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Marcus, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tamara Marcus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Tamara Eve Marcus Dpm2641 Box Canyon Dr Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 243-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tamara Marcus, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902995137
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
