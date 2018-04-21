Overview

Dr. Tamara Maher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Maher works at MAHER TAMARA Z DO OFFICE in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.