Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD
Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township900 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Dr. LaCouture was one of my cancer care team. She was the only one of 4-5 that took the time to listen and explain. The others more or less dismissed my issues and complaints but she acted on them.
About Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Cooper University Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Dr. Lacouture has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacouture has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacouture. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacouture.
