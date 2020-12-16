See All Radiation Oncologists in Sewell, NJ
Radiation Oncology
Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Lacouture works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Sewell, NJ 08080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 16, 2020
Dr. LaCouture was one of my cancer care team. She was the only one of 4-5 that took the time to listen and explain. The others more or less dismissed my issues and complaints but she acted on them.
Fighting the pink cancer — Dec 16, 2020
About Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • 1740287721
Education & Certifications

  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Cooper University Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacouture is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lacouture has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lacouture has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lacouture works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lacouture’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacouture. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacouture.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacouture, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacouture appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

