Dr. Tamara Koss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamara Koss, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Koss works at
Locations
Dermatology260 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koss is compassionate and caring. She is a great doctor that takes her time with her patients for both medical and cosmetic treatments. Her staff is also excellent from the time you walk in to the time you leave especially the medical assistants. I would highly recommend her for any age group TL
About Dr. Tamara Koss, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013989599
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Dr. Koss works at
