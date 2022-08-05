See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Tamara Kolev, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamara Kolev, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Kolev works at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Cancer Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Vincents Comprehensive Cancer Center
    325 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Union Square
    10 Union Sq E Frnt 2B, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr.Kolev is an amazing doctor! She has changed my life in so many ways. I'm forever grateful for her. She's warm, caring and welcoming. Dr.Kolev performed my myomectomy surgery and removed over 20 fibroids. I suffered from heavy periods and excruciating pain for over 20 years. Now thanks to Dr.Kolev, I no longer have heavy periods and my period went from 7 days to 4 days. I longer wear tampons and pads together. The fear of bleeding through my clothes is gone. Best ob/gyn doctor!! Thank you Dr.Kolev :-)
    Queenie — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Tamara Kolev, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1598928756
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    • FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

