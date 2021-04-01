Dr. Tamara Khutorskoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khutorskoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Khutorskoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamara Khutorskoy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Khutorskoy works at
Locations
-
1
Mend PA2 State Route 27 Ste 501, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 549-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khutorskoy?
Dr. K is the most compassionate doctor I have ever met. She treated me with kindness and respect, listened to my concerns, and developed the next steps for us to figure out what is wrong with me. I know that I have made the right choice in choosing her to be my doctor!
About Dr. Tamara Khutorskoy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1548502891
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khutorskoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khutorskoy accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khutorskoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khutorskoy works at
Dr. Khutorskoy has seen patients for Obesity and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khutorskoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khutorskoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khutorskoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khutorskoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khutorskoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.