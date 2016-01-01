Dr. Tamara Isakova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isakova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Isakova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamara Isakova, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Hypertension Practice of the Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
About Dr. Tamara Isakova, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902879778
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isakova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isakova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isakova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isakova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isakova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isakova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.