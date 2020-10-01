Overview

Dr. Tamara Hill, MD is a Dermatologist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hill works at HIll Dermatology in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.