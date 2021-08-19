Dr. Tamara Guichard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guichard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Guichard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tamara Guichard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
New York Medicine Doctors - NYMD (2nd Ave. location)6915 Yellowstone Blvd Ste 4, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (212) 991-9991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Guichard's practice 6 times in 2021.She is a very good doctor. She did a leep procedure in me. She took her time to explain the condition I had and answered all my questions. I switched from my other gyn because i was rushed and my questions were not answered. Dr. Guichard listened to my concerns and answered all my questions. I am proud to call her my doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1053372698
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Guichard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guichard accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guichard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guichard has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guichard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guichard. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guichard.
