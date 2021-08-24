Overview

Dr. Tamara Grisales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Grisales works at UCLA Health West Medical OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.