Dr. Tamara Greene, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Greene works at Laureate Medical Group in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA, Tucker, GA and Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.