Dr. Tamara Greene, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamara Greene, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Locations
1
Laureate Medical Group3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C500, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 775-2284Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
2
Dekalb Medical Physicians Group - Neurology Specialists of Decatur2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 450, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7555
3
Kids & Teens Primary Health Care of Atlanta P.c.1462 Montreal Rd Ste 212, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (470) 709-5810
4
Gulf Coast Hospital2800 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 425-3941
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor!
About Dr. Tamara Greene, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Neurological Institute / Houston, Tx
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
