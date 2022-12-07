See All Ophthalmologists in Deerfield, IL
Dr. Tamara Fountain, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (130)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamara Fountain, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Fountain works at Ophthalmology Partners Ltd in Deerfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology Partners, Limited
    740 Waukegan Rd Ste 360, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 945-6770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Fountain is an excellent ophthalmologist and plastic surgeon. She clearly explains the procedures, shows before and after photos of your planned procedure and offers options you may not have thought of. She is a caring and delightful person and her physician's assistant is very responsive and helpful. I could not recommend her more highly!
    Laurie — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tamara Fountain, MD
    About Dr. Tamara Fountain, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033110978
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamara Fountain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fountain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fountain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fountain works at Ophthalmology Partners Ltd in Deerfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Fountain’s profile.

    Dr. Fountain has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fountain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Fountain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fountain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

