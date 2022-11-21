See All Podiatrists in North Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Tamara Fishman, DPM

Podiatry
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tamara Fishman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Fishman works at Primary Foot Care Center in North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Foot Care Center Inc
    1100 NE 163rd St Ste 101, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 948-8496

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Conditions
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Conditions

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr. Fishman hands down is the best podiatrist I have been to. Her energy is so inspiring and she is a great listener. She has helped me alot and I am very grateful for her services. if you have a foot problem, go see her. Highly recommend!!!!!!!
    — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Tamara Fishman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306848767
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • East Orange Va Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamara Fishman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fishman works at Primary Foot Care Center in North Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fishman’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

