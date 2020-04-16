Dr. Tamara Dawli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Dawli, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamara Dawli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI.
Locations
Dr. Tamara Dawli2121 Main St Ste 207, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 821-2935
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Dawli and her staff at Buffalo Plastic Surgery. My initial consult was very informative, the doctor was so easy to talk to, and all of my questions were answered professionally. After my procedure I felt very assured she would be available for any of my concerns and the outcome was amazing! I highly recommend Dr Dawli!
About Dr. Tamara Dawli, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Dawli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawli.
