Dr. Tamara Dassanayake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamara Dassanayake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Dassanayake works at
Locations
-
1
Main office330 Laurel St Ste 1100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 288-3287
-
2
Ankeny Office800 E 1st St Ste W220, Ankeny, IA 50021 Directions (515) 288-3287
-
3
Pleasant Hill Office5900 E University Ave Ste 301, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 Directions (515) 288-3287
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Covered many topics and list I keep with every question answered and done with care! Dr. D is the BEST!
About Dr. Tamara Dassanayake, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1487752622
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dassanayake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dassanayake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dassanayake has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dassanayake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
