Overview

Dr. Tamara Dassanayake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Dassanayake works at Women's Health Specialists-Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates, PLC. Des Moines, IA in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Ankeny, IA and Pleasant Hill, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.