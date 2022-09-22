Dr. Tamara Coates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Coates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamara Coates, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Coates works at
Locations
1
Practice1400 Forest Glen Rd Ste 525, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 593-8101
2
Enk Surgi Center LLC7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 470, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 490-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coates is great! I waited years to be able to see her and it was worth the wait. I’ve now been seeing her for at least 3 years and she is very responsive to health concerns and requests and thorough. During my initial visit, she gave a possible diagnosis for undiagnosed symptoms Id been having for at least 10 years. The staff is nice and patient and I never have to wait long for email responses. I will say that sometimes my reg appts are a bit rushed but I believe if I bring something to her attention, she would definitely listen vs dismiss me. Grateful.
About Dr. Tamara Coates, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740261338
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coates has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.
