Overview

Dr. Tamara Clancy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Clancy works at Volusia Hand Surgery Clinic in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.