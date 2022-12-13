Dr. Tamara Clancy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clancy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Clancy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tamara Clancy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Volusia Hand Surgery Clinic3635 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 900, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 226-4537
Volusia Hand Surgery Clinic315 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Ste 4, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 246-3063
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Dr Clancy is a gentle, extremely competent, personable hand physician who I’ve had three surgeries/encounters with. Explanations are understandable and thorough and you always know the plan of care in advance. You can’t go to any other hand surgeon in this county that will expeditiously fix your finger/hand better than this female doctor!
About Dr. Tamara Clancy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003861923
- University Fla
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Rice U
- Orthopedic Surgery
