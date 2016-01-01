Overview

Dr. Tamara Barsik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Barsik works at Medical City Senior Health Clinic McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.