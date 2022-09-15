Dr. Tamara Adducci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adducci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Adducci, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamara Adducci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee.
Locations
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's at Prospect Medical Commons2311 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3000
Champaign Dental Group4027 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3204
Ascension Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital2323 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 291-1235Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She always explains everything she is doing & offers helpful advice when appropriate.
About Dr. Tamara Adducci, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083939367
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
