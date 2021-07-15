Overview

Dr. Tamar Meszaros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Meszaros works at Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.