Dr. Tamar Lipof, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Tamar Lipof, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Lipof works at Essex Surgical Associates, PC in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Essex Surgical Associates, PC
    100 Cummings Ctr Ste 112D, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 922-9226
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoids

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 16, 2020
    Thank you Dr. Tamar Lipof. I am doing wonderful after the Surgery, you did save my Life. And, I just can't Thank you enough Dr. T. Lipof. My Best to you and your Stuff. Be Safe and stay Safe.
    Ziggy Wolicki — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Tamar Lipof, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447447123
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northshore Long Island Jewish Health System
    Residency
    • Univ of CT Med Ctr & Sch of Med
    Internship
    • University of Connecticut
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
