Dr. Tamar Lipof, MD
Dr. Tamar Lipof, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Essex Surgical Associates, PC100 Cummings Ctr Ste 112D, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 922-9226Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Thank you Dr. Tamar Lipof. I am doing wonderful after the Surgery, you did save my Life. And, I just can't Thank you enough Dr. T. Lipof. My Best to you and your Stuff. Be Safe and stay Safe.
About Dr. Tamar Lipof, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447447123
- Northshore Long Island Jewish Health System
- Univ of CT Med Ctr & Sch of Med
- University of Connecticut
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
