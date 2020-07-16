Overview

Dr. Tamar Lipof, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Lipof works at Essex Surgical Associates, PC in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.