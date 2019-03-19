Dr. Levene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Book an Appointment
Dr. Tamar Levene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamar Levene, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Levene works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery20803 Biscayne Blvd Ste 204, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 869-5760Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 639-8795Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levene?
In the most scariest time that a parent can have that your child is undergoing surgery,we are blessed that we have met Dr.Levene.Trully an outstanding surgeon and an amazing person.Highly recommend her and we can thank her enough.
About Dr. Tamar Levene, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1407030752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levene using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levene works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.