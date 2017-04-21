Overview

Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Kessel works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.