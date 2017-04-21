Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD
Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Greenwich Hospital
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
My Orthopedic Surgeon was pushing neck fusion and I just wasn't ready for that and wanted a 2nd opinion to see if I had overlapping issues. What a world of difference & a refreshing change even after my first appointment. Great personality, fun to work with even when in a lot of pain. She has a lot of energy and really has a passion for wanting to help her patients. This is all from one session with her. Looking forward to where she can take me to shed this shoulder & neck pain.
About Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770745622
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Columbia University
- Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
