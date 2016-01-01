Overview

Dr. Tamar Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Green works at Ocean County Internal Medicine Associates PA in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.