Dr. Tamar Brionez, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (84)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamar Brionez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.

Dr. Brionez works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Spring, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankylosing Spondylitis, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology
    10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 160, Spring, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 766-7886
  2
    Advanced Rheumatology of Houston
    17115 Red Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 766-7886
  3
    Advanced Rheumatology of Houston
    6707 Sterling Ridge Dr Ste C, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 766-7886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankylosing Spondylitis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Cryoglobulinemia
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lyme Disease
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Rheumatic Diseases
Scleroderma
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Soft Tissue Injections
Spondylarthropathy
Spondylosis
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr Brionez is Amazing! She and her Associates consistently deliver Outstanding services.
    Christie F — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Tamar Brionez, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457407041
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • University of Colorado
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brionez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brionez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brionez has seen patients for Ankylosing Spondylitis, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brionez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Brionez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brionez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brionez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brionez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

