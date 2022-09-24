Overview

Dr. Tamar Braverman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Braverman works at Prohealth Physicians Of Hamden in Hamden, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT and Meriden, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.